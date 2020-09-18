 Skip to Content

Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter Day

New
7:45 am National news from the Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden’s campaign is unveiling a series of nationwide digital events targeting Black voters in swing states — a strategic move to further energize the key demographic as the race heads into its final weeks. The virtual events, which will commemorate Friday’s inaugural National Black Voter Day, will begin with a voter registration and early vote rally in North Carolina featuring vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris as part of the campaign’s “Turn Up and Turn out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour.” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content