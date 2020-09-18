Charges upgraded, second suspect arrested in Omaha death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man charged in the death of a teenager at an Omaha motel is now facing a second-degree murder charge. Police also said Friday they had arrested a second person in connection with the case. Twenty-year-old Mason Beaverson originally faced a manslaughter charge in the Sept. 4 death of of 17-year-old Evan Latto at a Motel 6. Police say witnesses told investigators Beaverson pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Latto. On Friday police booked 18-year-old Trinity Hendrickson into jail on a possible tampering with evidence charge.