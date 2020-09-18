Congressman Steve King recommends voting in person

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Congressman Steve King visits Siouxland on Friday.

King called Washington a "Strange Environment" as congress battles over the cost of the next round of COVID-19 relief.

He says he wants the economy to open back up, and giving people $600 on top of unemployment is making it too hard for employers to find people to work for them.

"The tug of war that's going on boils down to political." Says King "There's about a trillion dollars difference between what Republicans are willing to offer and what democrats insist come forward. As I look at this, the president has thrown a new dialogue in and said, 'up the ante, after all the money comes back to the government anyway.' I'm not sure how you track that."

King also says the best way to vote in the upcoming election is to show up in person with your ID. He says the absentee ballot request form debacle in Woodbury county has eroded confidence in the election system.

"I have a good personal relationship with [Woodbury County Audior] Pat Gill." says King "There's never been an ounce of friction between us and essentially it's been a friendly relationship.

"But that's an aggressive move by a county auditor. And after all the controversy that came out of our Secretary of State Paul Pate, you'd think the county auditor of Woodbury County would've paused before he made such a move."

Congressman King is referring to pre-filled absentee ballot requests forms which where were mailed out to Woodbury county voters earlier this year. A judge has invalidated those ballots and voters can expect new, black ballots to soon show up in their mail.

Congressman King will not be on the ballot this November. He lost the 4th congressional district's Republic Primary to State Senator Randy Feenstra