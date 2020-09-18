Cyprus: Only handful of tourists showed COVID-19 symptoms

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is trying to salvage a dismal tourist season by touting that only five of the roughly 200,000 tourists that have spent their holidays on east Mediterranean island nation so far this summer have exhibited any COVID-19 symptoms. Cyprus’ Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios says those five people received medical treatment free-of-charge and were sent back home symptom-free. That’s in line with Cyprus’ pledge to cover lodging, food, drink and medication for anyone who may have contracted coronavirus while vacationing on the island. Perdios credits Cyprus’ strict health protocols that require passengers from certain countries to get tested for COVID-19 three days prior to arriving. Passengers from most other nations need to remain in 14-day quarantine.