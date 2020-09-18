 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
8:28 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aurora 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 21

Bridgeport 27, Gibbon 0

Creighton 46, Boyd County 8

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Schuyler 6

North Platte 35, Lincoln North Star 21

Wauneta-Palisade 75, Banner County 0

Yutan 54, South Sioux City 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alliance vs. Hastings, ccd.

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Yutan, ccd.

Boone Central vs. Central City, ccd.

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Plainview, ccd.

Kearney vs. Millard West, ccd.

Lexington vs. Crete, ccd.

Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic, ccd.

Osceola vs. Fullerton, ccd.

Sioux County vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., ccd.

Valentine vs. Winner, S.D., ccd.

Wilber-Clatonia vs. Sandy Creek, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content