Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aurora 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 21
Bridgeport 27, Gibbon 0
Creighton 46, Boyd County 8
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Schuyler 6
North Platte 35, Lincoln North Star 21
Wauneta-Palisade 75, Banner County 0
Yutan 54, South Sioux City 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alliance vs. Hastings, ccd.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Yutan, ccd.
Boone Central vs. Central City, ccd.
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Plainview, ccd.
Kearney vs. Millard West, ccd.
Lexington vs. Crete, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic, ccd.
Osceola vs. Fullerton, ccd.
Sioux County vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., ccd.
Valentine vs. Winner, S.D., ccd.
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Sandy Creek, ccd.
