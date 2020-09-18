 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:29 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14

St. Mary’s def. Spalding Academy, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17

Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-7, 25-16, 25-7

Harvest Festival Invite=

Aurora def. Kearney Catholic, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

Aurora def. Minden, 25-18, 25-16

Chadron def. Gothenburg, 14-25, 29-27, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22

Ogallala def. Minden, 25-9, 25-15

St. Paul def. Chadron, 26-24, 25-13

St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17

St. Paul def. York, 25-18, 25-13

York def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-19

York def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-19

LPS Classic=

Pool C=

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 25-21

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 25-15

Pool D=

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-14

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-17

North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

