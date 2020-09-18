Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arlington/Lake Preston 36, Deubrook 6
Brandon Valley 63, Rapid City Central 27
Britton-Hecla 14, Florence/Henry 6
Brookings Rangers 43, Madison 14
Canistota 50, Irene-Wakonda 0
Canton 14, Huron 12
Castlewood 41, Colman-Egan 12
DeSmet 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Dell Rapids 23, Mitchell 22
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Avon 8
Hamlin 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Hanson 52, Bon Homme 13
Harding County 48, Hill City 0
Harrisburg 32, Aberdeen Central 7
Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Waverly-South Shore 12
Howard 57, Chester 14
Langford 52, Northwestern 8
Lyman 46, Rapid City Christian 20
Milbank 27, Groton Area 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Chamberlain 14
North Border 44, Faulkton 20
Parkston 27, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 8
Platte-Geddes 58, Kimball/White Lake 6
Redfield 34, Webster 6
Scotland 66, Centerville 34
Scottsbluff, Neb. 35, Custer 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42, Rapid City Stevens 0
Sioux Falls Washington 44, Watertown 29
St. Thomas More 41, Spearfish 7
Sturgis Brown 14, Douglas 6
Viborg-Hurley 52, Baltic 20
West Central 25, Tri-Valley 8
Wolsey-Wessington 42, Corsica/Stickney 6
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 27, Wagner 6
Yankton 34, Vermillion 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Colome vs. Burke, ppd.
Sisseton vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Pierre, ppd.
Valentine, Neb. vs. Winner, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/