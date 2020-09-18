Homeland Security whistleblower delays House testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — A whistleblower from the Department of Homeland Security is delaying his testimony to Congress. Brian Murphy had been invited to give a deposition Monday on his claim that he was pressured to suppress facts in intelligence reports. But his lawyer says he won’t be able to testify until the Homeland Security department gives him more access to “relevant information.” Murphy said in the complaint that he was pressured by more senior officials to suppress facts in intelligence reports that President Donald Trump might find objectionable, including information about Russian interference in the election and the rising threat posed by white supremacists.