In N. Carolina Senate race, Tillis calibrates ties to Trump

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis is calibrating his ties to President Donald Trump as he tries to find the right path for reelection in a closely divided state. The Republican senator is in a close race with Democrat Cal Cunningham. Trump is beloved by die-hard conservatives but brings discomfort to many moderates. Tillis hasn’t seen eye-to-eye with Trump on wearing masks during the pandemic. He also disagreed with Trump’s emergency order to fund a U.S.-Mexico wall but later reversed his position. Cunningham says Tillis has given in too often to Washington power brokers. Tillis says he supports the president but argues the race is about him and Cunningham.