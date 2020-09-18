Indian military admits wrongdoing in 3 Kashmir killings

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — In a rare admission of wrongdoing, the Indian military says its soldiers in Kashmir exceeded their legal powers in the killings of three local men it had described as Pakistani terrorists. An army spokesman says police are investigating whether the men were actually involved in militancy. He says the victims have now been identified as local residents whose families had filed a complaint accusing soldiers of killing them in a staged gunbattle. The army earlier said its soldiers killed three “unidentified Pakistani terrorists” on July 18. About a month later, three Kashmiri families identified the victims as their missing relatives and filed a complaint with police. Kashmir is claimed by both India and Pakistan, and each country controls part of it.