Int’l tribunal stays $5.8B fine on Pakistan in mining case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say an international tribunal has granted it a stay pending a final decision on a $5.8 billion penalty. The fine was imposed for denying a mining lease to an Australian company. An adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister tweeted Friday that the decision by a World Bank tribunal was a “great relief.” Pakistan has argued that paying the fine would pose a challenge as the impoverished country struggles to revive its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan had terminated in 2011 the lease for Australia’s Tethyan Copper Corp. to build and operate a copper-gold open-pit mine in a southwestern province famed for its mineral wealth.