Last studio recording of jazz trumpeter Woody Shaw released

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A forgotten studio recording of the late jazz trumpeter Woody Shaw has been released as part of an effort to preserve jazz history. “49th Parallel,” a 1987 recording led by Canadian bassist Neil Swainson that features Shaw and tenor saxophonist Joe Henderson, was made available this month by Vancouver, Canada-based Cellar Music Group’s imprint Reel to Real and New York distributor la reserve records. The album has been out-of-print for 25 years and is now available on digital platforms. Swainson says Shaw was nearly blind during the record and played by ear. Shaw died two years later after a long battle with heroin addiction.