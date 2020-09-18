Mexico official: Woman’s death at water protest was accident

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The commander of Mexico’s National Guard says the death of a woman shot by guard members at a water protest in northern Mexico earlier this month was “a regrettable accident.” Guard Commander Luís Rodríguez Bucio said Friday that guard members had detained three protesters who had threatened them. Later, trucks driven by protesters overtook a guard detail taking the three suspects for booking. Guardsmen heard shots, and one opened fire, hitting a truck carrying the woman and her companion, who was badly wounded. Rodríguez Bucio said the guardsmen thought the protesters were interfering with their convoy and trying to free the suspects. The incident was being investigated by prosecutors.