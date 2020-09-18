NYC mayor ‘very confident’ in new school reopening timeline

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor says he is confident the city will meet a revised timeline to bring public school students back to classrooms within the next two weeks. Mayor Bill de Blasio told MSNBC on Friday that he needs “the health care situation to cooperate” to make the schools plan work but that he was confident because of how well New York has fought to keep the virus at bay. On Thursday, he had delayed the reopening plan for the nation’s largest school district for the second time since it was announced in July. He cited a shortage of staff and supplies.