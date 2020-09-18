Omaha petting zoo will get its animals back

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha petting zoo will get nine seized animals back after citations against it were dropped. City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse told the Omaha World-Herald that Scatter Joy Acres meets the definition of a zoo, meaning it meets the exemption in city ordinance that allows the housing of non-domesticated animals. The animals taken Aug. 24 by the Nebraska Humane Society include a porcupine, seven Patagonian cavies and a coatimundi. The Patagonian cavies look like jackrabbits and are native to Argentina. The coatimundi is a mammal that looks like a cross between a cat and a raccoon and is native to the Americas.