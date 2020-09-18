Police identify victim found in burned car

Plattsmouth, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified the Nebraska man whose body was found inside a burning car earlier this week. KETV-TV reports that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the victim as 39-year-old Jesse A. Pratt of Omaha. The car was on fire Monday morning along a county road near the airport in Plattsmouth, about 20 miles south of Omaha. The victim was found in the back seat after the fire was extinguished. The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.