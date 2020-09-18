Puerto Rico getting funds for power grid 3 years after Maria

WASHINGTON (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says the island is getting much of the money it needs to rebuild its power grid three years after it was wiped out by Hurricane Maria. Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced Friday that FEMA has released $13 billion in aid to the island. The money is intended to restore a creaky power system and rebuild schools damaged in the September 2017 storm. The money comes amid complaints that the Trump administration was slow to release aid to the devastated island in the wake of Maria. It’s become an issue in the presidential race as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden compete for support of Puerto Ricans in the crucial swing state of Florida. Puerto Rico is working on a 10-year plan to rebuild its power grid at a cost of about $20 billion.