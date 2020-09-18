Russian military says US flights near Crimea fuel tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military is accusing the U.S. and its allies of provoking tensions in the Black Sea region with a sharp increase in the number of bomber patrols and intelligence flights. Col.-Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff’s main operational department, charged Friday that the U.S. and other members of NATO have significantly increased the scope of their military activities in the region. He warned that “the U.S. and its NATO allies will carry the full responsibility for a possible escalation of the situation in the region.” Rudskoi said that a series of flights by the U.S. B-52 strategic bombers in August and September simulated missile strikes at facilities in southern Russia.