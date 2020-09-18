Sept. 18: Nebraska surpasses 40,000 COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 466 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 40,387.

No new virus-related death was reported, keeping Nebraska's death toll to 442.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 185 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,194 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 30,254 to 30,509 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 420,291 tests have been conducted in the state, and 379,608 have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, Cedar County has had one more COVID-19 case, for a total of 76.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total positive cases to 2,120.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, Dakota County has had 43 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

Health officials say Dixon County has had two new positive cases. To date, the county has had 98 total cases.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Thurston County

Local health officials have confirmed three new positive cases in Thurston County. The county has reported 281 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Nine more positive cases were reported in Wayne County, for a total of 128 thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.