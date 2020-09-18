Sioux City schools report 26 more COVID-19 cases among staff and students, 17 school buildings report positive cases

Sioux City schools report 26 more COVID-19 cases among staff and students, 17 school buildings report positive casesNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report, and this week they're reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases in local schools.
According to the district, there were 9 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school between Sept. 14 - 18. The other 17 positive cases were reported among staff that attended school this week.
Contact tracing has been done for these latest cases in conjunction with the Siouxland District Health Department. No other additional information has been provided about these individual cases.
During the week of Sept. 14, six classes were moved to emergency response virtual learning or had to be closed:
- Irving Dual Language Elementary: Fifth-Grade Class
- Liberty Elementary: Fifth Grade Class
- Liberty Elementary: Multi-Grade Class
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary: Multi-Grade Class
- Riverside Elementary: Multi-Grade Class
- Sunnyside Elementary: Fourth-Grade Class
The district website says the following buildings reported positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 14.
- Clark Early Childhood Center
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Educational Service Center
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School
- Irving Dual Language Elementary School
- Liberty Elementary School
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School
- Morningside STEM Elementary School
- North Middle School
- Operations and Maintenence
- Perry Creek Elementary
- Riverside Elementary
- Sunnyside Elementary
- Unity Elementary
- West High School
- West Middle School