Sioux City schools report 26 more COVID-19 cases among staff and students, 17 school buildings report positive cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report, and this week they're reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases in local schools.

According to the district, there were 9 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school between Sept. 14 - 18. The other 17 positive cases were reported among staff that attended school this week.

Contact tracing has been done for these latest cases in conjunction with the Siouxland District Health Department. No other additional information has been provided about these individual cases.

During the week of Sept. 14, six classes were moved to emergency response virtual learning or had to be closed:

Irving Dual Language Elementary: Fifth-Grade Class

Liberty Elementary: Fifth Grade Class

Liberty Elementary: Multi-Grade Class

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary: Multi-Grade Class

Riverside Elementary: Multi-Grade Class

Sunnyside Elementary: Fourth-Grade Class

The district website says the following buildings reported positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 14.