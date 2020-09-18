‘This is a big moment:’ UK government cautions on virus

LONDON (AP) — Fresh restrictions on social gatherings in England, potentially involving limits on pub opening hours, appear to be on the cards soon as the British government seeks to suppress a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Friday that the country has to “come together” over the coming weeks to get on top of the spike, that he noted is leading to a doubling in the number of people being hospitalized with the virus every seven to eight days. Following days of criticism over its testing strategy, there is mounting speculation that the government will announce fresh curbs on the hospitality sector, such as pubs and restaurants, potentially involving curfews.