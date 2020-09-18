Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Alma def. Amherst, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-10
Bellevue West def. Bellevue East, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15
Bennington def. Blair, 25-12, 25-7, 25-13
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 3-1
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-8
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 3-0
Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14
Cross County def. Heartland, 3-0
Dorchester def. Friend, 25-15, 25-13, 25-3
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
Fairbury def. Crete, 3-1
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11
Giltner def. Palmer, 14-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18
Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-9, 25-8, 25-15
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-20, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Chase County, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21
Mead def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11
Medicine Valley def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17
Millard South def. Beatrice, 25-13, 18-25, 25-13, 25-14
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22
Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 16-25, 24-26, 29-27, 26-24, 15-9
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Ord def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14
Pender def. Wakefield, 25-15, 15-25, 25-23, 25-13
Pierce def. Crofton, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 3-1
Ralston def. Plattsmouth, 3-0
Randolph def. Wausa, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15
Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 3-0
Sidney def. Alliance, 13-25, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24, 15-11
Sutherland def. Kimball, 25-19, 25-5, 25-11
Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-9, 25-22, 25-19
Wahoo def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12, 25-19
Wisner-Pilger def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 17-25, 15-2
Yutan def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
Arthur County Triangular=
Garden County def. Arthur County, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19
Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-8
Axtell Triangular=
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24
Axtell def. Loomis, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16
Hi-Line def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-23
Bertrand Triangular=
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-6, 25-10
Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-19
Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 28-30, 27-25, 25-23
Burwell Triangular=
Burwell def. Central Valley, 25-15, 26-24
Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-23, 25-22
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-22
Centennial Triangular=
Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-15
Centennial def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-19
Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-14
Clarkson/Leigh Triangular=
Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-11, 25-18
Cody-Kilgore Triangular=
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-12
Gordon/Rushville def. Ainsworth, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Auburn, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21
Nebraska City def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-19
Nebraska City def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-19
Franklin Triangular=
Franklin def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-22
Franklin def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17
Gregory Triangular=
Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-16, 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12
Boyd County def. Stuart, 25-20, 25-13
Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-16, 25-17, 25-22
Milford Triangular=
Malcolm def. David City, 2-1
Malcolm def. Milford, 2-1
Milford def. David City, 25-16, 25-22
MUDECAS=
A Division=
Championship=
Diller-Odell def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-20, 27-29, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20
Third Place=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19
B Division=
Championship=
Palmyra def. Southern, 25-12, 27-25
Fifth Place=
Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-18
Third Place=
Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-14
Overton Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-20
Overton def. Elm Creek, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-9
Paxton Triangular=
Perkins County def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-16
South Platte def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-22
Santee Triangular=
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9
Santee def. Walthill, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 11-25, 25-22, 25-23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elkhorn Valley vs. North Central, ppd.
Howells/Dodge vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.
Nebraska Lutheran vs. College View Academy, ppd.
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/