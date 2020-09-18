 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

12:01 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Alma def. Amherst, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-10

Bellevue West def. Bellevue East, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

Bennington def. Blair, 25-12, 25-7, 25-13

Broken Bow def. Lexington, 3-1

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-8

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 3-0

Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14

Cross County def. Heartland, 3-0

Dorchester def. Friend, 25-15, 25-13, 25-3

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Fairbury def. Crete, 3-1

Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11

Giltner def. Palmer, 14-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18

Hampton def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18

Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-9, 25-8, 25-15

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-20, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Chase County, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21

Mead def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11

Medicine Valley def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17

Millard South def. Beatrice, 25-13, 18-25, 25-13, 25-14

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22

Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 16-25, 24-26, 29-27, 26-24, 15-9

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

Ord def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14

Pender def. Wakefield, 25-15, 15-25, 25-23, 25-13

Pierce def. Crofton, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 3-1

Ralston def. Plattsmouth, 3-0

Randolph def. Wausa, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15

Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 3-0

Sidney def. Alliance, 13-25, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24, 15-11

Sutherland def. Kimball, 25-19, 25-5, 25-11

Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-9, 25-22, 25-19

Wahoo def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22

Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 17-25, 15-2

Yutan def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16

Arthur County Triangular=

Garden County def. Arthur County, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19

Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-8

Axtell Triangular=

Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24

Axtell def. Loomis, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16

Hi-Line def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-23

Bertrand Triangular=

Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-6, 25-10

Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-19

Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 28-30, 27-25, 25-23

Burwell Triangular=

Burwell def. Central Valley, 25-15, 26-24

Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-23, 25-22

Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-22

Centennial Triangular=

Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-15

Centennial def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-19

Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-14

Clarkson/Leigh Triangular=

Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-11, 25-18

Cody-Kilgore Triangular=

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-12

Gordon/Rushville def. Ainsworth, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Auburn, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21

Nebraska City def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-19

Nebraska City def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-19

Franklin Triangular=

Franklin def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-22

Franklin def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17

Gregory Triangular=

Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-16, 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12

Boyd County def. Stuart, 25-20, 25-13

Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-16, 25-17, 25-22

Milford Triangular=

Malcolm def. David City, 2-1

Malcolm def. Milford, 2-1

Milford def. David City, 25-16, 25-22

MUDECAS=

A Division=

Championship=

Diller-Odell def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-20, 27-29, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

Third Place=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19

B Division=

Championship=

Palmyra def. Southern, 25-12, 27-25

Fifth Place=

Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-18

Third Place=

Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-14

Overton Triangular=

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-20

Overton def. Elm Creek, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-9

Paxton Triangular=

Perkins County def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-16

South Platte def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-22

Santee Triangular=

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9

Santee def. Walthill, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 11-25, 25-22, 25-23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkhorn Valley vs. North Central, ppd.

Howells/Dodge vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.

Nebraska Lutheran vs. College View Academy, ppd.

