Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — A second death from Hurricane Sally was reported Friday in Alabama, where the storm sloshed ashore Wednesday, brining wind and flooding rain. Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup. He gave no other details on the death. Another person in the county died Wednesday morning as the hurricane was blowing through in an apparent drowning. Meanwhile Friday, Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic, using the last of the traditional names for tropical systems in a record setting Atlantic hurricane season.