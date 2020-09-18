Virus risk looming at overcrowded French universities

PARIS (AP) — Can mandatory masks offer enough protection in lecture halls so packed that late arrivals have to sit on the floor? That’s what worries many students at the centuries-old Sorbonne University in Paris as the coronavirus is on the rebound across France. At least a dozen virus clusters have emerged at overcrowded French universities since campuses and classrooms starting reopening this month. Students share stories online of packed corridors, windowless rooms and bathrooms with no soap. France’s experience is a warning to other European universities that are preparing to reopen. And it’s a contrast with Britain, where a raft of virus-driven changes means university life will look a lot different this term.