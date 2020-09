SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed in a farm tractor crash near Ipswiich. The South Dakota Department of Public said 49-year-old Blake Lunder, of Roscoe, was killed Monday after his tractor hit a deer and the vehicle went into a ditch and rolled. Lunder was pronounced dead at the scene. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.