Cherokee father shares optometry practice of 47 years with daughter

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -- One Siouxlander has been working in optometry for nearly half a century.

This week, his daughter joined in the practice.

Now the two are sharing their unique passion side by side in Cherokee, Iowa.

Carrie and Wendell Stoelting started working side by side at Willow Street Optics less than one week ago.

In that time, Carrie Stoelting says she has been beyond proud to contribute to her dad's work.

"He has been an incredible role model to me all my life, so naturally, growing up and seeing how he helped people, he's been safe guarding sight and doing his best," said Carrie Stoelting.

The father-daughter duo say they can attribute their passion to the same exact thing.

"Just to keep helping people. It's just so satisfying. I think, for what we get to do, we get to help people, we don't have to give somebody the bad news," said Wendell Stoelting.

"My heart is here, that's what I like to say. The phone keeps ringing, people keep coming and wanting to see us both. We're excited and about that. I love seeing folks that I grew up with and seeing them in that way, too," said Carrie Stoelting.

Both Carrie and Wendell said this goal has been a long time coming, and are thankful and excited for the many days ahead.