Former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner has died at 91

TORONTO (AP) — John Turner, a Liberal party politician who served stints as Canada’s justice and finance ministers before a very brief turn as the country’s 17th prime minister, has died at age 91. A former aide speaking on behalf of Turner’s relatives says Turner died peacefully in his sleep at home in Toronto on Friday night. Turner failed to live up to the great expectations of his early career, governing for just 79 days in 1988 after a difficult, decades-long climb to the top job. As justice minister in Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s Cabinet from 1968 to 1972, Turner proposed a national legal aid system and created the Federal Court, among other reforms. He was then finance minister for three turbulent years, marked by high unemployment and high rates of inflation.