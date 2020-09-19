GOP senators confront past comments on Supreme Court vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators face questions about their own past comments as they weigh what to do about the vacancy on the Supreme Court. President Donald Trump has urged the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the seat vacated by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The move comes just six weeks before the election. In the past some key GOP senators backed not considering Supreme Court nominees in an election year. Maine Sen. Susan Collins on Saturday said the vacancy should be filled by the winner of the presidential election. It remains to be seen whether other GOP senators will join her.