Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Homes have been destroyed by an unrelenting wildfire that reached a Mojave Desert community and is still growing on several fronts after burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles. Crews protected homes and chased spot fires sparked by embers blown across neighborhoods in Juniper Hills. Surrounding communities are under evacuation orders. Officials are investigating the death of a firefighter on the lines of another Southern California wildfire sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender. The death occurred Thursday in San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire.