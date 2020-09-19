Morningside winning streak climbs to 31 with win at Midland

FREMONT, Nebraska (KTIV) - It was a record breaking day for Morningside wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier on Saturday. The senior caught a program record five touchdown passes in the Mustangs 42-7 win at Midland.

Morningside junior quarterback Joe Dolincheck threw for 341 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Jurgensmeier finished with 10 catches, 167 yards and five TD's. Running back A-P Ponder left the game in the first quarter with an apparent injury. Senior Anthony Sims got the bulk of the carries after that, finishing with 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Morningside defense held Midland to 193 passing yards and just 86 yards on the ground, while forcing four Warrior turnovers. Drew Bessey and Tyler Wingert each tallied an interception. Seth Maitlen and Isaac Pingel recovered fumbles.

The 42-7 victory is Morningside's 31st straight win. The Mustangs have a bye before returning to action at home against Hastings on October 3rd.