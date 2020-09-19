Moroccans protest Arab nations normalizing ties with Israel

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccans staged a protest outside parliament to denounce Arab countries’ agreements to normalize ties with Israel. The protesters called the historic U.S.-brokered diplomatic pacts with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain a betrayal of the Palestinian cause. Morocco was reported to be among other Arab countries considering a similar move, though the prime minister rejected the idea last month. The protesters in the Moroccan capital Friday waved Palestinian flags, decrying the deals as “treason” and chanting “Palestine is not for sale.” Security forces watched from a distance. The Palestinians fear the pacts threaten their long-running efforts for a Palestinian state.