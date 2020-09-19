Northwestern topples Dakota Wesleyan

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Multiple big plays leads Northwestern to a 50-16 home win over Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday. The Red Raiders had four touchdowns of at least 70 yards.

Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima connected with Cade Moser on touchdown passes of 73 and 70 yards. Kooima also threw a 91 yard touchdown pass to Shane Solberg that gave the Red Raiders a 22-0 lead in the second quarter. In the second half, Logan Meyer busted loose for a 73 yard touchdown run that gave Northwestern a 36-6 lead.

Kooima threw for 272 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Moser caught three passes for 151 yards and two scores. Solberg tallied 4 receptions for 112 yards and two TD's. Garrett Packer carried the ball 10 times for 63 yards. Meyer's lone carry of the game was the 73 yard touchdown, his first collegiate carry.

Northwestern (1-1) is off next week before traveling to Dordt on October 3rd.