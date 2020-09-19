Official: Toilet display mocking mail-in voting is a crime

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan resident’s apparent joke showing disdain for voting by mail is no laughing matter for one local elections official. The resident put a toilet on their lawn with a sign that says, “Place mail in ballots here.” Barb Byrum, the Democratic clerk of Ingham County, filed a complaint with police over the display, saying it could mislead people who aren’t familiar with how mail-in voting works. She did not say who lives at the home and the Lansing State Journal reports that no one answered when a reporter knocked on the door Friday. In addition to the toilet display, the person has a lawn sign calling for the recall of Michigan’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer.