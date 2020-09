Police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in London

LONDON (AP) — Police in London have clashed with protesters at a rally organized by opponents of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Scuffles broke out Saturday as police moved in to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in central London’s Trafalgar Square. Some of the protesters formed blockades to stop officers from making arrests, and traffic was brought to a halt in the busy area. The “Resist and Act for Freedom” rally saw dozens of people holding banners and placards such as one reading “This is now Tyranny” and chanting “freedom.” Britain’s government imposed a ban on all social gatherings of more than six people this week in a bid to tackle a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.