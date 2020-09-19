 Skip to Content

Robert W. Gore, the inventor of Gore-Tex fabric, dead at 83

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The man whose invention of what created the breathable-yet-waterproof fabric known as Gore-Tex has died at age 83. The company that Robert W. Gore led for decades confirmed on Saturday that he died on Thursday at his home in Delaware after a prolonged illness. His 1969 discovery ultimately revolutionized outdoor wear and helped spawn uses in numerous other fields, including space travel.  The membrane within Gore-Tex fabric has billions of pores that are smaller than water droplets, leading to waterproof but breathable raincoats, shoes and other clothing.                               

