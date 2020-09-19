Sept. 19: South Dakota reports 369 more COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 369 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 18,444 positive cases reported. As of Sept. 19, there are 2,946 active virus cases in the state.

State health officials report 230 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 15,298.

Currently, 153 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

Two new virus-related deaths has been reported. To date, South Dakota has reported 200 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 75 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic bean. Of those cases, 55 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported two new cases, bringing its total to 531. Health officials say 466 of those cases have recovered.

The county has had five virus-related deaths thus far.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 1,169 to 1,190. Health officials say 1,012 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 345 total positive cases. So far, 295 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had six virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 345 cases reported in the county thus far. Officials say 256 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported four virus-related deaths.