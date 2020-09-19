Siouxlanders honor late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders followed many across the country honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing.

The Woodbury County Democratic Party hosted a candlelight vigil Saturday night, according to attendee Karen Mackey.

Mackey told KTIV 75 people came out to hear a few remarks about Ginsburg.

The group then marched to the Woodbury County Courthouse to drop off absentee voter request forms in the drop-off box.

Ginsburg passed away Friday at 87-years-old. She was the second woman ever appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.