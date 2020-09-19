Slovenia celebrates likely 1-2 Tour de France victory

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Just minutes after two Slovenian riders effectively sealed their first and second places in the Tour de France, the president of Slovenia declared it a historic day for the tiny Alpine nation. In a stunning climax to cycling’s most prestigious race, Tadej Pogacar crushed his older, fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last stage before the largely ceremonial finish in Paris on Sunday. “It’s unimaginable,” Slovenian President Borut Pahor said. “I wouldn’t believe it if I didn’t see it.” After the crucial stage on Saturday, Pahor hung a yellow flag on the presidential palace in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, in the color of the jersey worn by the overall Tour leader.