UK official’s bodyguard suspended after leaving gun on plane

LONDON (AP) — A bodyguard who was traveling with Britain’s foreign secretary has been suspended from duties after he reportedly left a loaded gun on a plane. British media reported Saturday that the police protection officer traveling with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on a visit to the U.S. left the pistol on a plane at London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday. A cleaner reportedly found the weapon. London’s Metropolitan Police said Saturday that the officer has been removed from operational duties while an internal investigation is conducted. Raab visited Washington this week to speak with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials about Brexit.