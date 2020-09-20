Asian markets lower after Wall St declines for third week

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mostly lower after Wall Street declined for a third week and Britain reported a rise in coronavirus infections. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1%, led by a sell-off of tech companies that investors worried might have become too expensive. Market momentum shifted after the Federal Reserve said last week the U.S. economic outlook is uncertain. Growth in some industries has slowed after additional unemployment benefits that supported consumer spending slowed.