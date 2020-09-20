Breezy weather coming to an end but warm weather will stay

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gusty winds continue as we finish off our weekend.

Some areas have seen gusts reach up to 35 mph today.

That breezy weather will stick around for the rest of the day and into the night, but in the late night hours they will begin to decrease.

We also have been dealing with some hazy skies once again, with smoke from the west hovering over our area.

The air quality index around the region has been near the cusp of good and moderate.

So for any sensitive individuals, it might be a good idea to keep outdoor time at a minimum.

We did get some sunshine today, and temperatures reached the low 80s.

Out west, some of us even got a light sprinkle this afternoon.

For tonight we will be partly cloudy, with a low in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow has another chance of some light sprinkles during the start of the day.

The rest of it will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be another sunny day, and the high will hit the upper 80s.

Tuesday is the first day of fall, but it will still be feeling like summer for a while.

Tune in to News 4 tonight to hear about what else is headed our way as we start fall.