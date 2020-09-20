Emmy winners highlight push for social justice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Regina King and Uzo Aduba used the come-as-you-are fashion edict for Sunday’s virtual Emmy Awards to highlight the national struggle for social justice. Both Black actresses wore T-shirts featuring Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT from Kentucky, who was shot and killed by police in March. King’s T-shirt featured Taylor’s face. King says the police “still haven’t been held accountable.” None of the officers has been charged. King won for actress in a limited series or a TV movie for “Watchmen.” Aduba won supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for “Mrs. America” in which she played Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm.