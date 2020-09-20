Ginsburg’s impact on women spanned age groups, backgrounds

NEW YORK (AP) — Recent pop culture popularity aside, the impact that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had on women was profound, and spanned age groups and backgrounds. As a litigator who fought tenaciously for the courts to recognize equal rights for women, one case at a time, and later as the second woman to sit on the hallowed bench of the Supreme Court, Ginsburg left a legacy of achievement in gender equality that had many women grasping for words this weekend to describe her significance to them. “For the first time I felt the Constitution was written for me,” said feminist leader Gloria Steinem.