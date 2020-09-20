Local hunter’s take on increase in hunting during pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Ahead of the opening of the archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons, one hunter said this hobby has always been important to him.

Josh Weltz believes the recent increase in popularity is yet another indication that the pandemic is driving more people into the outdoors.

"I know our Iowa Bow Hunter's Facebook group has definitely exploded recently as far as member numbers, so I think a lot of people are starting to get more interested in the idea of spending time outside hunting, fishing, that kind of stuff," said Weltz.

Weltz said more people have wanted to learn about where their food comes from and about harvesting large, long-term meat supplies.

"For me one big one is the relationship with the food. I know where my food is coming from, and harvesting that myself, the challenge of it, it's difficult," said Weltz.

He said that interest is naturally going to point those people in the direction of bow hunting.

"It's a big rabbit hole you can go down, so there's a lot to it. But a good place to start would be social media just to kind of get the base line for how you need to break into it."

For any new or inexperienced hunters, Weltz wants to remind them to get proper tool training before hitting the fields this season.