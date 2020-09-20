Midstates Collector Club hosts monthly diecast car show

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A group of collectors from around the area met for their monthly diecast show Sunday.

The Midstates Collector Club helps promote the collecting of diecast cars around the area.

The group gets together to buy and sell diecast cars and admire each other's collections.

Kent Von Kampen, club president, said the show is not just about the cars.

"It's awesome. I mean it's a chance to build a community together of people who are like-minded and have fun and just enjoy each other's company. We just like to share the experiences of the cars," said Kent Von Kampen, President of Midstates Collector Club.

Von Kampen added the club also gets involved with the community, donating diecast cars to kids in need.