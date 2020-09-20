More than 40% of Nebraska virus deaths are at nursing homes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More than 40% of the deaths linked to the coronavirus in Nebraska have been at nursing homes. A total of 185 deaths linked to the virus have been reported at nursing homes in the state, which is reporting 442 deaths overall. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a federal database shows that 31 nursing homes in the state have reported deaths linked to the coronavirus. State officials have refused to name individual nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks to protect residents’ privacy. The federal data revealed that nine nursing homes in the state had 10 or more residents die with coronavirus, accounting for 116 deaths