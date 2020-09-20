Nebraska man charged in protester’s death dies by suicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An attorney for a white business owner who was charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man during civil unrest in Nebraska says the man has died by suicide. Police say Jacob Gardner’s body was found Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon. Attorney Stu Dornan said it was a suicide. Gardner was charged Tuesday in the death of James Scurlock. Police say 38-year-old Gardner shot Scurlock during a protest outside Gardner’s bar in downtown Omaha on May 30. Gardner had said the shooting was done in self-defense. Dornan says Gardner was scheduled to return to Omaha on Sunday to face the charges against him.