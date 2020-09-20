Sept. 20: Iowa reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

(KTIV) - There were 873 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, health officials reported 79,136 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 80,009 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 57,512 have recovered. That's an increase of 272 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported one more virus-related deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 1,265.

As of Sept. 20, there are 269 total hospitalizations across Iowa due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 73 are in the ICU and 38 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 5,786 new tests were given for a total of 737,979 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 51 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 4,953.

The SDHD has reported no new additional virus-related deaths, leaving the county's death toll to 61.

To date, 3,919 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 42 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. 11 of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had seven new virus cases confirmed, bringing its total to 1,942. Of those cases, 1,803 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported nine new positive cases, bringing its total to 289. Officials say 228 of those cases have recovered.

Thus far, Clay County has had three virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 483 total virus cases, with 396 of them reported as recovered.

Dickinson County has had six virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,019 to 1,046 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 609 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has had 20 virus-related deaths reported thus far.

Sioux County

As of Sept. 20, the state health department says Sioux County has had 45 more virus cases confirmed, for a county total of 1,340. Officials say 794 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had a total of three virus-related deaths.