Sept. 20: Nebraska reports almost 300 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 286 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 41,083.

No new virus-related death was reported, keeping Nebraska's death toll to 442.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 170 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,194 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries is 30,509.

So far, 426,110 tests have been conducted in the state, and 384,733 have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, Cedar County has a total of 76 cases.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. The state says this brings the county's total positive cases to 2,150.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, Dakota County has had 43 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

Health officials say Dixon County has had one new cases, increasing the total cases to 84.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Thurston County

The state data reports 245 total positive cases in Thurston County, an increase of one case Sunday.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

The state reports six new cases, making it 121 total positive cases in Wayne County thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.