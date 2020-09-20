Siouxland families pick memories at Autumn Grove Orchard

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- What started out as just wanting to plant a few fruit trees turned into a full-on apple orchard.

"We jokingly said I would sell apples. And 1,000 trees later here we are," said Jason Heger, co-owner.

From Honeycrisp to Gala, Autumn Grove Orchard in Sioux City has many different types of apples to chose from.

Co-owner Jason Heger said with the U-Pick Em style, it's always exciting to see people come out for apples to apples of quality family time.

"It's fun. We've been watching families that have been coming out here from year one. And the same group of people coming out with them. It's kind of fun watching their kids grow up. It's kind of fun for us," said Heger.

Orchard go-er Brendan Todt said by bypassing the store and heading out to the orchard, you'll get more than just apples.

"I don't think there really is a comparison. For one it's a good memory that you're making. And then two the kids kind of get to help, when we're putting stuff together at home. And they get to grab their little apples out of the bag that sits on the counter for a few weeks. So, it's great," said Brendan Todt.

Todt's son Zachary said his favorite part is after they take the apples home.

"That we can make stuff out of them," said Zachary Todt.

Heger added he's grateful for the communities support over the years.

"Seeing the families having an enjoyable time together. And like I said the appreciation we get from people. That's kind of big thing too," said Heger.

Next time you're craving a fresh apple, make sure to stop by the orchard and take a bite of all the different varieties they have to offer.

The orchard spaces out the growth of their apples so each week pickers have a different type of apple to chose from.